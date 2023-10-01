Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.29.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 83.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $263.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.43 million.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $55,002.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,249.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $55,002.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,249.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $71,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 38,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

