Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

Shares of VRTS opened at $201.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.59. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $141.80 and a fifty-two week high of $248.23.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.46). Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.28 million. Analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 22.13 EPS for the current year.

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

