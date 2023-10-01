Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBYFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 2,230 ($27.23) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.10) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.48) to GBX 2,200 ($26.87) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,126 ($25.96).

Burberry Group Price Performance

Shares of BRBY opened at GBX 1,908.50 ($23.31) on Wednesday. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,728.59 ($21.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,656 ($32.43). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,138.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,268.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.56. The stock has a market cap of £7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,514.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

