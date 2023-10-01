Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ZION stock opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $56.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 13,752 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 129,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 32,130 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $712,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

