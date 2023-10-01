ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Lowered to GBX 445

ASOS (LON:ASC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 450 ($5.50) to GBX 445 ($5.43) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 940 ($11.48) to GBX 760 ($9.28) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.72) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 738.75 ($9.02).

Get ASOS alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ASOS

ASOS Trading Down 1.4 %

ASOS Company Profile

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 384.50 ($4.70) on Wednesday. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 320.33 ($3.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,015 ($12.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 405.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 499.02. The stock has a market cap of £458.48 million, a PE ratio of -165.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.05.

(Get Free Report)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.