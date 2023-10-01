Truist Financial Trims Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Target Price to $86.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WTFC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.35. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $57.48 and a fifty-two week high of $97.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

