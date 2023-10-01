Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Cut to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Free Report) to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 465 ($5.68) target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Land Securities Group to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.16) to GBX 650 ($7.94) in a report on Monday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 649 ($7.93).

Shares of LAND opened at GBX 589.80 ($7.20) on Wednesday. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 479.20 ($5.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 743.40 ($9.08). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 606.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 612.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03. The stock has a market cap of £4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -702.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,642.86%.

In related news, insider Ian Cheshire acquired 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 669 ($8.17) per share, for a total transaction of £99,279.60 ($121,235.32). Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

