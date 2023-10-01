The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 980 ($11.97) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 810 ($9.89) to GBX 850 ($10.38) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 930 ($11.36).

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 989 ($12.08) on Wednesday. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of GBX 665.60 ($8.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,055 ($12.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,945.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 971.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 883.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

