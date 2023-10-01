SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE) Insider Duncan Black Buys 3,600,000 Shares

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Black bought 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £36,000 ($43,961.41).
SIMEC Atlantis Energy Stock Down 8.7 %
SAE stock opened at GBX 1.05 ($0.01) on Friday. SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.33 ($0.03). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,039.79, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.59 million, a P/E ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.22.
SIMEC Atlantis Energy Company Profile
