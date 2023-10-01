SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE) Insider Duncan Black Buys 3,600,000 Shares

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Black bought 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £36,000 ($43,961.41).

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Stock Down 8.7 %

SAE stock opened at GBX 1.05 ($0.01) on Friday. SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.33 ($0.03). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,039.79, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.59 million, a P/E ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.22.

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Company Profile

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines; and hydro development services.

