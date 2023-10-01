National Bankshares Increases Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$14.50

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Cineplex
Cineplex Trading Down 0.6 %
Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$423.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$416.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 0.9671574 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cineplex
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.