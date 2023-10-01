National Bankshares Increases Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$14.50

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of CGX stock opened at C$9.47 on Wednesday. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$7.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.83. The stock has a market cap of C$600.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$423.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$416.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 0.9671574 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cineplex



Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

