Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Lowered to C$170.00 at TD Securities

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2023

Cargojet (TSE:CJTFree Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CJT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$197.00 to C$187.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$164.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$143.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cargojet

Cargojet Price Performance

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$90.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$96.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$100.93. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$88.47 and a 1-year high of C$143.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01.

Cargojet (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.19). Cargojet had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of C$209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 4.8356606 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.