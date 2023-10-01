Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Lowered to C$170.00 at TD Securities

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CJT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$197.00 to C$187.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$164.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$143.27.

Get Cargojet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cargojet

Cargojet Price Performance

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$90.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$96.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$100.93. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$88.47 and a 1-year high of C$143.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.19). Cargojet had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of C$209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 4.8356606 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.