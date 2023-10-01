NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NWH.UN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. CIBC reduced their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Cormark downgraded NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a buy rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.36.

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$5.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.32. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1-year low of C$5.00 and a 1-year high of C$11.51. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

