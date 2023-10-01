Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Given New C$16.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$16.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PEY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$16.43.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of PEY opened at C$13.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92. The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.90. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$10.38 and a 12-month high of C$15.29.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$219.41 million during the quarter. Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 17.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.6934461 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.01%.

Insider Activity at Peyto Exploration & Development

In related news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.11, for a total value of C$119,988.00. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

See Also

