ARB IOT Group Limited’s (NASDAQ:ARBB) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

ARB IOT Group’s (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, October 2nd. ARB IOT Group had issued 1,250,000 shares in its IPO on April 5th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of ARB IOT Group’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on ARB IOT Group in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Get ARB IOT Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ARB IOT Group

ARB IOT Group Price Performance

About ARB IOT Group

ARB IOT Group stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06. ARB IOT Group has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $5.40.

(Get Free Report)

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services. It also offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARB IOT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB IOT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.