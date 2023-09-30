Sabal Trust CO Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sabal Trust CO reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $184.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.37.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

