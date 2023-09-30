Jmac Enterprises LLC Buys 815 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.78. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

