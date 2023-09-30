Advocate Group LLC Buys 556 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Advocate Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.6% of Advocate Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MCD traded down $2.15 on Friday, reaching $263.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,367,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,080. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.40 and a 200-day moving average of $286.27.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.63.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

