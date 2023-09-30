Bailard Inc. Has $7.05 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.3 %

CVS Health stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

