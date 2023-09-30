Sabal Trust CO Invests $215,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,698,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,780,247,000 after buying an additional 535,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $564.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $554.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $525.00. The company has a market cap of $250.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $572.18.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

