KG&L Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,578 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.2 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $81.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.56. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.21 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.