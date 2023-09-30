Torray Investment Partners LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Torray Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,923,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,360 shares of company stock worth $165,661,878 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.9 %

MA stock opened at $395.95 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $402.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $373.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.