Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,866 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.2% of Bensler LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 17,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 11,811 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST traded down $3.67 on Friday, reaching $564.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,887,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $572.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $554.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.00. The stock has a market cap of $250.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.93.

View Our Latest Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.