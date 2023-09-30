Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Lessened by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Salesforce by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after purchasing an additional 239,786 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $209,294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,759,687.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,068.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,759,687.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,068.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $3,037,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,416,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,236,099.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 710,566 shares of company stock valued at $154,694,690 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

CRM traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.78. 4,405,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,505,339. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.30 billion, a PE ratio of 127.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

