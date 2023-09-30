iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Boyd Wealth Management LLC

Boyd Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,412 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.6% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IJH traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,270. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.25 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.03.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

