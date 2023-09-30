Derbend Asset Management Has $911,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Derbend Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Derbend Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VO stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.24. The company had a trading volume of 598,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,536. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $229.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

