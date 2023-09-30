Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,976 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $75,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $155.38 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The company has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

