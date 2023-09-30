Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 1,454 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,355 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

VZ opened at $32.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Company Profile



Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

