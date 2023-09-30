Cornerstone Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.21 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

