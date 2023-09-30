HF Advisory Group LLC Acquires 276 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in American Electric Power by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,171,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,804,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,203,000 after acquiring an additional 176,310 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,099 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,376,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,199,000 after acquiring an additional 85,143 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Cfra dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.97.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,419,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,672. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.07. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.23 and a 1 year high of $100.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.