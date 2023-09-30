iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Jmac Enterprises LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $24,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $246,661,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,812,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,775. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.47 and a 200 day moving average of $154.99. The company has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

