Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,210 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.72. The stock had a trading volume of 16,047,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,929,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.67.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

