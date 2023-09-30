Wendell David Associates Inc. Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,073,756.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale raised their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

Accenture Stock Up 2.1 %

Accenture stock opened at $307.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

