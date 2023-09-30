Advocate Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Advocate Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 115.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $268,923,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.88.

Shares of MA stock traded down $3.53 on Friday, reaching $395.91. 3,032,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,812. The stock has a market cap of $373.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $402.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

