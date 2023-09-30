Advocate Group LLC Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Advocate Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,399 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,128,977.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,692 shares of company stock valued at $6,198,909. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,280,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206,673. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

