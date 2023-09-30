Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Rockwood Wealth Management LLC

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,478,790,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $392.70. 5,766,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,824,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $408.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.