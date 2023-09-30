Advocate Group LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Advocate Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 48,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 93,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after buying an additional 16,443 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in NIKE by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.5% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

View Our Latest Report on NKE

NIKE Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NKE stock traded up $5.99 on Friday, reaching $95.62. 34,935,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,912,788. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.90. The stock has a market cap of $146.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.