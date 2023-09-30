Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $392.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,766,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,717. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $314.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $408.51 and a 200 day moving average of $394.25.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

