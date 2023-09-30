Cornerstone Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,681 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $263.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.27. The company has a market cap of $192.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

