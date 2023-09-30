Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $10.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VGT stock traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $414.90. 584,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,034. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $462.97. The stock has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $432.21 and a 200-day moving average of $413.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

