Flagship Private Wealth LLC Has $955,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 163.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.8% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $171.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,427,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,619,000. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.30 and its 200-day moving average is $181.35.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

