Crew Capital Management Ltd. Has $207,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,574 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $32.41. The company had a trading volume of 19,787,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,240,276. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $136.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

