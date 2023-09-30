Tiedemann Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,927 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 17,245 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 0.7% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,096,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,954,125,000 after buying an additional 2,066,003 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,325,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,446,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,022,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,105,742,000 after purchasing an additional 339,775 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $32.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $136.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

