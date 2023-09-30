Crew Capital Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $171.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,427,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,619,000. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.35.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

