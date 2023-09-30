Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 77 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,788 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,142,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 547.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,790 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 35,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,662 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,759,687.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,068.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $3,037,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,416,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,236,099.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,759,687.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,068.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 710,566 shares of company stock worth $154,694,690 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,405,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,339. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The firm has a market cap of $197.30 billion, a PE ratio of 127.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

