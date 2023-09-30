Wendell David Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,274 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.2 %

Starbucks stock opened at $91.27 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

