Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 52 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $265.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $286.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.52.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

