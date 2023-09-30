Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $672,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 591.1% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $214.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $188.23 and a one year high of $240.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

