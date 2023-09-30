AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $76.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.06. The company has a market cap of $209.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZN. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

