Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,591 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.8% of Bensler LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,114,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,992,000 after buying an additional 1,110,089 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after buying an additional 1,228,836 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,593,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,877,000 after purchasing an additional 294,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,566,000 after purchasing an additional 582,697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.76. 2,482,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,532. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.54. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

