Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Raised by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $212.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,441,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,861. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.34. The stock has a market cap of $299.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.